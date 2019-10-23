Everything Coming To Netflix This November

Do you feel that? We are just weeks away from it being socially acceptable to celebrate the first twinkle of the holiday season, and when you finally decide to take the frosty plunge, Netflix will be here for you. The streaming service already released is initial list of holiday programming that will be landing in our queues the next two months, but November is when things really get started with original movies like The Knight Before Christmas and Let It Snow.
However, maybe you're a bit of humbug when it comes to the holidays, or you're looking for a palate cleanser in between holiday episodes of The Great British Baking Show. Either way, Netflix has an equal number of non-holiday TV shows, movies, and specials landing on the service, including the second season of The End Of The F*cking World and the third season of The Crown.
Other notable additions include Seth Meyers' first Netflix stand-up special, Lobby Baby, and four seasons of Billy On The Street. Let's go, lesbians.
Read ahead for the full list of TV shows and movies coming to Netflix is November.