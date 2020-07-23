Demi Lovato Paired Her Engagement Ring With A Jelly Manicure

Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich. The couple announced their engagement in a heartfelt Instagram posted to Lovato's feed on Wednesday. "I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato wrote about her now-fiancé. "I love you more than a caption could express, but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you."
The couple shared images from their beachside shoot in which Lovato flashed her gorgeous three-stone emerald-cut engagement ring. Also noticeable was her eye-catching choice of manicure to show off her new rock: The singer posed with red-orange jelly nails, a trend that has grown in popularity over the past couple of years.
The singer's manicurist Natalie Minerva congratulated her client on her engagement, writing on her own Instagram, "Engagement nails are my favorite nails beside WEDDING NAILS." This isn't Lovato's only recent standout manicure: On Sunday, she shared a selfie flashing multicolored alien nails. "No, I don't have a single called aliens coming out, I just have alien nails cause I'm just weird like that," she said. We expect to be in for a real nail-art treat when the star and Ehrich officially say "I do."