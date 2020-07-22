Your Dream Home Buy May Be Hiding In One Of These Sales

Amidst 2020's slew of unprecedented moments, the continuous cyber-sale parade is one welcomed occurrence. It seems like with every new day comes a new announcement of blowout deals and must-shop markdowns that keep our virtual carts in a constant state of overflow. Even if you're just now tuning into The Summer Of Sales, there are still some big-savings fish to be fried — and especially those of the big-ticket, home-buy variety.