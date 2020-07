Your Dream Home Buy May Be Hiding In One Of These Sales

Aside from heatwaves, the midsummer season also brings with it a fresh crop of competitive promotions from our favorite retailers. This means now might be just the time to finally pull the trigger on that investment piece from covetable brands like Burrow or Apt2B . Whether you've found your mouse hovering over a fancy desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or you've got an OTT rug on the brain, you could be a few clicks away from turning that wishlisted desire into an at-home reality.