Can Air Purifiers Save Us From COVID-19?

On the flip side, researchers don’t know if HEPA filters have the capability to rid the air of possible viruses before someone gets infected. “The challenge is, if someone is in the room with you and they have COVID, they’re continuously reintroducing the virus into the air,” Dr. Grimes says. “It's similar to if your window was open and pollen kept coming in." They can’t do the job effectively if they keep getting blasted with new toxins.