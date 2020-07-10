Can My Employer Fire Me For My Noisy Children?

If you’re facing a situation similar to Rios’ and want to reduce the likelihood of your employer punishing you or firing you, there are some steps you can take. “It sounds like Rios tried this,” Miller says, “but definitely set out a schedule that will allow you to perform your position, and still manage your childcare needs best. Take the time you can under the FFCRA to develop childcare arrangements that work for you. Don’t be afraid to inquire about other positions within the company that might better fit your changes in circumstances, or look for other jobs.” It might be best to get these attempts in email, too. In the worst case scenario, if you end up suing your employer for wrongful termination, that could help establish that you made good-faith efforts to continue completing your tasks and meeting deadlines.