The Ending Of Relic Reveals A Monster We’d Rather Not Think About

Kay, worried such an incident may reoccur, goes to visit elderly care facilities in Melbourne, a decision that Sam finds outrageous. She tells her mother that she’d be more than happy to move in and take care of Edna. After all, she’s the only family they have. But when Kay returns, Sam is missing. Though Kay assumes her daughter has fled her responsibilities yet again, we know better. Sam, like her grandmother before her, is trapped inside the Upside Down version of the house; and though there are no demogorgons, something is hunting her. Meanwhile, Edna, who has been slowly losing control over herself, starts to decline rapidly. Her illness starts to manifest itself physically, as a black mold grows over her chest cavity, turning her into a monster of sorts. Kay, who has thus far been pretty oblivious to her mother’s plight, starts to worry in earnest, and realizes that this goes beyond what she can dismiss as old age. Eventually Edna turns on her daughter, and she too finds herself in the bowels of the house.

