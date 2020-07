Face Shields: What To Know & Where To Buy Them

There are more than a few benefits to swapping out your mask, breathable as it may be , for a face shield. In addition to being easy to clean and reuse, face shields allow us to see and react to one another's expressions. The protective alternatives can also help cut down on instances of touching our faces while wearing a mask — think anything from clearing off lens-fog from our glasses to readjusting our masks in order to sip a drink. However, it's important to note: according to a recent report from the Journal of the American Medical Association, in order for a face shield to act as an effective substitute, it should extend below the chin and out to the ears (with no exposed gap between the forehead and the headpiece). If your shield doesn't offer proper coverage for keeping respiratory droplets at bay, then it may be better served as an extra form of protection during instances where you may need to remove your mask in public.