Uber Is Launching A Grocery Delivery Service

"Whether you need to get to work, order dinner for your family, or earn a little extra to meet your goal, we have you covered," Uber stated in its announcement of the new service. Cornershop is a grocery delivery startup and it's Uber's main partner in this venture. So Cornershop team members will be fulfilling and delivering orders. According to Food & Wine , customers will be able to place their orders on the Uber and Uber Eats apps. Those who have been struggling with grocery orders during quarantine, take note.