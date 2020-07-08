Uber Is Launching A Grocery Delivery Service

Grocery delivery services are as old as grocery stores themselves. But our months-long stint of shelter-in-place order compliance changed how most of us procure groceries. Undoubtedly, dependence on grocery delivery skyrocketed, especially in urban areas where local services were overwhelmed with demand. Foodkick struggled. Amazon Fresh and Instacart were ethically questionable alternatives. Local supermarkets struggled to shift to delivery. So when many of us waited up late for a delivery slot to open up, we longed for more options (along with hazard pay for grocery store workers), but Uber was not the new option we were expecting.
Earlier this week, Uber announced that it will begin offering its new grocery delivery service in select cities across the United States. Uber is partnering with Cornershop to pilot its new grocery delivery service in Miami, Florida and Dallas, Texas later this month with Uber Eats and Eats Pass members getting free delivery on orders over $30.
Proud to see the Cornershop x Uber experience take shape with today’s launch of grocery delivery on @Uber and @UberEats. Thrilled to partner with the @cornershopapp team to help get you what you need, when you need it. Lots more to come soon: https://t.co/5FhBFB5vsd pic.twitter.com/4V7Roj8NEe— dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) July 7, 2020
"Whether you need to get to work, order dinner for your family, or earn a little extra to meet your goal, we have you covered," Uber stated in its announcement of the new service. Cornershop is a grocery delivery startup and it's Uber's main partner in this venture. So Cornershop team members will be fulfilling and delivering orders. According to Food & Wine, customers will be able to place their orders on the Uber and Uber Eats apps. Those who have been struggling with grocery orders during quarantine, take note.