Tie-Dye Face Masks & Other Scores From Everlane’s 100% Human Line

We are all about finding opportunities to do some good with our shopping habits by making smart purchases from brands that give back. An on-our-radar company that's been making such charitable contributions an authentic part of its business model: Everlane. Its 100% Human collection directly supports the fight for human rights organizations like the ACLU and Equality Now. Having debuted back in 2017 with basics from tees to hoodies, the San Francisco-based brand most recently unveiled a line of non-medical cloth face masks — including a brand-new, tie-dye-style five-pack that's all but guaranteed to sell out.
And that's not all that's new: In addition to its summer-ready masks, Everlane's also blessed us with a fresh lineup of 100% Human silk bandanas that can be fashioned into everything from face coverings to hair accessories and handbag accents.
On top of these new drops, you can readily shop the rest of the 100% Human collection for a feel-good outfit that gives back. Check out a few of our favorite styles below.
