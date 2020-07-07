Halle Berry Apologizes For Signing On To Play A Trans Role

View this post on Instagram
Wow, wow, WOW!!! Screaming “WE LOVE YOU” to one of the greatest people I will ever know! Check out my exclusive chat with @halleberry about hair on & off set, the culture, and going down memory lane with fave hairstyles! • • • #curlfactor #curls #curly #curlyhair #halleberry #texturetalktuesday
why the fuck was halle berry—a cis woman—considering playing a trans man in a movie when there are actual trans men actors who exist and aren’t getting any exposure—?— carpet muncher 🧃 (@lesfemmefataIe) July 7, 2020
halle berry talking about the trans man character she's playing like "understanding this woman is so important to me" jfc i hate how trans guys are infantilised and how cis women treat us— korviday ¹³¹² (@korviday) July 6, 2020
i don’t think halle berry is some horrible transphobe. i think she’s an example of why trans people should play trans people. we understand our own experiences better than cis ppl can and can navigate tricky language situations that cis ppl might flub from inexperience.— ♔ james frederick ♔ (@freddietrmpr) July 6, 2020