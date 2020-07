Women Athletes Are On The Front Lines Of The Racial Justice Movement. Why Aren’t We Hearing About It?

Meanwhile, in the world of professional softball, not usually known for its politically outspoken players, an entire team of players quit after their owner used a photo of them standing for the anthem as a political pawn. Scrap Yard Fast Pitch walked off the team en masse after the general manager tweeted at President Trump from the team’s account, bragging about players standing for the anthem and “respecting the flag.” The players formed their own team, independent of Scrap Yard, called This Is Us Softball, and took the field under their new name over the weekend. Following the game, they hosted a panel to talk about discrimination and racism in softball and beyond. "I just hope that Black girls feel like they are included, and that they always feel like they have someone in their corner,” Kiki Stokes, a Black This Is Us player, said.