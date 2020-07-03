The Best Movies On Netflix This Socially-Distant July

Movie theater giant AMC recently announced that most of its locations won't be opening until early August, and many star-studded films slated for this summer were postponed until further notice. It might feel like now isn't the best time to be a movie fan, but thankfully, you can still have a safe, low-risk movie night from your own home — all you need is a Netflix account and the perfect movie.
This July, movies like period drama Pride & Prejudice and the award-winning Spotlight will finally head to the streaming platform, but there are also some noteworthy Netflix originals coming up, including the long-awaited sequel to star-crossed teen rom-com The Kissing Booth. You might have also missed some of the amazing movies that were quietly added to the streamer's catalog at the end of June, too. Whether you're looking for an escapist comedy, something to watch with your best friend, or a drama-packed film so engrossing you'll feel like you're back at your local movie theater, Netflix has the perfect streaming pick.
You might be spending more time than usual inside this summer, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to do. Here's our guide to the new and new-to-Netflix films you shouldn't miss, based on your current mood, interests, or movie wish list.