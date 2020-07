The Best Movies On Netflix This Socially-Distant July

This July, movies like period drama Pride & Prejudice and the award-winning Spotlight will finally head to the streaming platform, but there are also some noteworthy Netflix originals coming up, including the long-awaited sequel to star-crossed teen rom-com The Kissing Booth . You might have also missed some of the amazing movies that were quietly added to the streamer's catalog at the end of June, too. Whether you're looking for an escapist comedy, something to watch with your best friend , or a drama-packed film so engrossing you'll feel like you're back at your local movie theater, Netflix has the perfect streaming pick.