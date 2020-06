Two New Normal People Specials Could Finally Answer What Happens To Connell’s Chain & Marianne’s Bangs

Normal People is getting the Big Little Lies treatment and giving us a taste of what could happen to our favorite characters beyond the pages of its source material. The BBC and Hulu adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel was a hit when it dropped back in April thanks to its heartbreaking romance and ahead-of-its-time sex scenes . Now, lucky viewers will get a chance to catch up with the characters in two Comic Relief special episodes set 40 years in the future.