Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends Is Following In Normal People‘s TV Footsteps

"We're not thinking about a second season at the moment," he told the outlet. "Maybe in the future at some point in time. What we are doing is the same team are adapting Conversations With Friends, which is Sally's first book. Obviously [it] is a cousin of Normal People in a way, but it's also quite different. We're actively developing that and Lenny [Abrahamson]'s going to direct the opening episodes of that again, and that's very exciting and a lovely thing to be working on during the lockdown."