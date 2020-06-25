Score Up To 70% Off At Wayfair’s Blowout July 4th Sale—Starting Today!

Independence Day weekend is always prime time for surfing the mid-summer sale wave, but any seasoned deal seeker knows that the best promotions begin long before we're all changing into our most patriotic red, white, and blues. Case in point: Wayfair has already launched its Clearance Sale today, attracting anyone and everyone hoping to scoop up some pretty major markdowns way before the official fireworks start (not those unofficial fireworks going off down the block at 3 a.m. last night).
The Wayfair 4th of July sale is landing at just the right time for shopping the outdoor summer essentials you're looking to use the remainder of the season and some big investment furniture buys that'll last for years to come. The virtual floodgates have opened and the sales are already pouring in. From socially distance BBQ picks to stay-at-home office upgrades, the retailer is offering up (almost) everything under the sun at steep discounts. To get you started on your big deal hunt, we've rounded up our Wayfair sale must-haves ahead.
