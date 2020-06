Virtual Events To Help You Take Part In Juneteenth Festivities

If you're not Black, today is a good day to send money to every Venmo or CashApp handle we see that belongs to a Black person. Today is a day to watch some documentaries and read some books . Today is a day to find a Black-owned business to redirect our regular wine or coffee or book purchases to. And most importantly — if you're able — today is a day to join in on some of the actions taking place in the streets because Juneteenth doesn't just celebrate the 19th-century freedom of Black Americans, it's also a promise to continuously fight for their liberation.