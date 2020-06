“When you think about the civil rights movement, that was built on the backs of Black women,” she said. “ Ella Baker Septima Clark , these are women that people don’t know about because we only study and recognize the faces of it, which were Martin Luther King Jr., and Malcolm X. But it was these women who helped strategize their speeches, and made sure communities got organized and educated. When you think about Black Lives Matter — that was created by three Black women. Society has perpetuated the erasure of Black women, and I’m hoping that this film sparks a reeducation in the way that [we] handle and reference Black women.”