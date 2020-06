Biles spoke out on Twitter about the abuse for the first time in January 2018. At the time, she released a statement revealing that she’d been sexually assaulted by Nassar while competing and at training camps for Team USA. “I am not afraid to tell my story anymore,” she wrote. “I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault.”