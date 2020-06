Sephora Pledges To Give 15% Of Shelf Space To Black-Owned Beauty Brands

Today, Sephora proved their commitment to the cause by becoming the first brand to officially endorse James' proposed mission of devoting 15% shelf space to Black-owned companies. The global beauty conglomerate announced via Instagram that it will carry out the three stages of the 15% Pledge: taking stock, taking ownership, and taking action. "We’re joining @15percentpledge and @aurorajames ," the post's caption reads. "We recognize how important it is to represent Black businesses and communities, and we must do better. So, we’re starting now."