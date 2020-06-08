Lesley Murphy made it pretty far on Sean Lowe's Bachelor season in 2013, only to be eliminated right before the hometown dates. But although she didn't get engaged to the guy that time around, she's remained a firm and beloved part of Bachelor Nation ever since. Now, years after Sean's season, Lesley is engaged herself — and no, not to Dean Unglert, whom she also briefly dated.
Shortly after leaving the series, Lesley went on to be a bridesmaid in Sean's wedding to his Bachelor winner Catherine Giudici. So there were definitely no hard feelings there. A couple of years later, Lesley made the news for getting a preventative double mastectomy in 2017 when she was 29 years old. Lesley brought her Instagram followers along for every step of the journey as she did her best to educate and advocate.
Advertisement
She later opened up about her surgery on Bachelor Winter Games, when she went on the show in 2018. Dean Unglert, from Rachel Linsday's Bachelorette season, was also on the show and really receptive to everything about Lesley. He'd lost his mother to breast cancer when he was younger, so he understood some of what Lesley was going through when she made the decision to get a double mastectomy.
The couple dated after the show ended for a few months, but ended up going their separate ways in April 2018. Lesley continued doing her own thing, visiting places all over the world and writing for her blog The Road Les Traveled. Eventually, fans started noticing a guy showing up in some of her Instagram posts. His name is Alex Kav, and the two ended up getting engaged in February 2020 after spending a year traveling the globe together.
She wrote on Instagram that they'd already traveled three continents together and couldn't wait to keep exploring as a soon-to-be married couple. Then she added that since the next place they planned to visit was Alex's home country, she was "finally making it to hometowns y'all."
So when fans watch The Bachelor's three-hour special dedicated to Sean's season and see Sean break Lesley's heart right before those hometown dates, just know that it turned out more than okay for her in the end. Even if she did have to date Dean for a hot sec.
Advertisement