When You Finish 13 Reasons Why Season 4, The Cast Has A Few Parting Words For You

Despite the darkness each major character faces, “Graduation” marks a hopeful beginning for all of them — save for Flynn’s late Justin. Still, Flynn sees optimism in the story. “There’s like this deeply psychological thing we experience when we watch TV in general. Especially with shows where we go, ‘I fucking need to tune in because I connect with this person,’” Flynn began. “So you’re really watching someone who you either want to emulate or you don’t want to emulate … There’s something positive about myself that I’m like, ‘I really hope people paint this fantasy for all the characters that they can thrive in the world. And therefore mirror with themselves — see themselves thriving within the world.’”

