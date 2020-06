The End Of Fuller House Was Cheesy & Predictable — Did You Expect Something Else?

As comforting as it is to know D.J., Kimmy, and Stephanie will presumably grow old together in the Tanner manse to fulfill their destiny of becoming this generation's answer to the Golden Girls, there are parts of the final season that absolutely didn't work. For instance, poor Aunt Becky's absence from the wedding, and the lives of her family in general, is waved away with a quick mention of Nebraska from Uncle Jesse. Meanwhile, the show entirely gives up on explaining why Michelle doesn't bother to send so much as a congratulations card to her sisters on their wedding day. Obviously, Lori Loughlin's legal problems and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's disinterest in acting are behind the characters' absence, but surely there was a better way of handling the onscreen explanations (or lack thereof). A show about an obsessively tight-knit family like the extended Tanner clan can't get away with that kind of hand-waving without it feeling clunky.