Want to see the inside of Kimmy Gibbler's house for the very first time? You got it, dude. On the third season of Fuller House, which premiered on Friday — the 30th anniversary of the Full House pilot, fans get to see the quirky house that Kimmy, played by Andrea Barber, grew up in and once you see it she makes a lot more sense. Like, a lot.
As TV Guide pointed out, Kimmy's childhood home, which her ex-husband Fernando is restoring for her, is as funky, weird, and eclectic as she is. Not to mention gassy. Fuller House only shows off her living room, but in every nook and cranny of that space there is something that will catch your eye or your ear. Why yes, Kimmy does have a set of his and her farting chairs that her parents used to sit in.
"Our set decorators knocked it out of the park. It was even weirder than I could ever imagine," Barber told TV Guide. "I knew the decorations would be pretty crazy — like a giraffe and a wishing well, all sorts of crazy things you'd never expect in a house."
Kimmy's parents also have a clown face door knocker that is not as scary as anything you see on AHS: Cult, but actually pretty delightful. It plays a jaunty little circus song that Kimmy and DJ have a choreographed dance to. It's almost as good as her Wizard Of Oz-style front door that has tiny secret doors that allow you to open it from the inside.
The quirkiness doesn't stop there, though. Kimmy's parents have a velcro wall that was used to discipline Kimmy and her brother, Jimmy. The Gibblers also have a cotton candy machine that makes corn on the cob-flavored cotton treats for everyone.
Unfortunately, two things you won't see in the house are Kimmy's parents, who have been in a bunker in Florida since Y2K. They're convinced the world has ended and Kimmy and her brother don't want to disappoint them. How sweet of them?
There are also a couple of Full House Easter eggs that you may miss on first viewing, but Barber swears they're there. She told TV Guide that her unicycle and a tribute to her pet ostrich, the one that famously terrorized Uncle Jesse back in season 8 made the way into the house per her request.
Look just behind DJ in the photo above, and you'll see a framed photo of a young Kimmy and her pet ostrich. Thanks for the memories Fuller House.
