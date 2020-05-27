Starbucks Color-Changing Tumblers Are Back In New Seasonal Shades

Allow us to breakdown why these tumblers, of all the Starbucks tumblers, seem to frenzy customers the most: First, each tumbler comes in one color but turns into another when exposed to cold liquids. Not only do you get a transformation, but you get two colors for the price of one. Second, these tumblers are sold in packs of five that retail for $18.95, so each cup (lid and straw included) comes in at just under $4.