Why Is The Too Hot To Handle Cast Hanging Out With Joe Exotic’s Husband?

Even with its thousands of original titles, the Netflix universe is very small, and Tiger King sits at the center of it. Too Hot To Handle is the latest show to be pulled in by the gravitational force of the docuseries in, but the connection between both projects is actually easy to understand once you get over the initial shock.
Last weekend, Too Hot Too Handle's Bryce Hirschberg celebrated his 30th birthday on his iconic houseboat. The reality star's festivities spanned the course of two days, and the guest list included co-star and real life best friend Harry Jowsey as well as Exotic's current husband Dillon Passage.
IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!!!! Overwhelmed with different emotions today. I have made it another year and this is a big one! To my family, my friends, and my fans, I love you all. More than you will ever know. Today is a hard day for me. A milestone in my life that has held so much weight. I’ve accomplished so much but still have soooo much more to accomplish. I’ve always thought my 30th bday was going to be the end but now I know it’s just the beginning. Stay safe, be nice, spread love. You all mean the world to me. Thank you ❤️
"Overwhelmed with different emotions today," Hirschberg somberly captioned a photo from the celebration. "To my family, my friends, and my fans, I love you all. More than you will ever know."
"Birthday boy!" Passage said of Hirschberg on his Instagram story. "The man, the myth, the legend. Marina Del Rey, bitches!"
How exactly do Passage and Hirschberg know each other? Well, they became acquainted thanks to Jowsey and his girlfriend (and almost fiancée) Francesca Farago. The kind-of-engaged couple are managed by the same person who he also oversees Passage's business endeavors. Jowsey introduced his co-star to Passage, and the rest was history — brothers for life!
As of late, Passage is making more headlines as thanks to his controversial relationship with Exotic. The Tiger King, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence thanks to a number of criminal charges, married the 24-year-old in 2017, and they're still an item despite the circumstances keeping them apart.
"I’m not going anywhere,” Passage told PEOPLE in April. “Joe was there for me in my darkest moments. I’m not going to just abandon him when he needs support more than anything.”
This real life Netflix crossover is certainly unexpected, but we do love to see it.
