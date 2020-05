Netflix’s Most Mind-Bending Show Is Ending In The Most Apocalyptic Way

First thing's first, the season is landing June 27, which also happens to be the date of the apocalypse in the show. For those who need a refresher of how we got here, Dark takes place in the town of Winden, which is positioned near a wormhole resulting in strange events every 33 years. It all started with a nuclear power plant in 1953, and season 1 jumps around between 1986, 2019, and 2052. Thanks to the wormhole, characters end up slipping in and out of each of these time periods to disastrous consequences. In season 2 , a few more time periods are added and the impending June 27, 2020 apocalypse looms. If you were hoping the new trailer would give some answers to any of the tangles and twists from season 2, then you clearly don't know the show.