Netflix’s Most Mind-Bending Show Is Ending In The Most Apocalyptic Way

Just what the world needs right now: a story about the apocalypse. The first trailer for the third season of Netflix's Dark, a German show about time loops that I always confuse with the Danish one about rain, dropped on Tuesday, and the internet is on fire about what it means for the end of the beloved show.
First thing's first, the season is landing June 27, which also happens to be the date of the apocalypse in the show. For those who need a refresher of how we got here, Dark takes place in the town of Winden, which is positioned near a wormhole resulting in strange events every 33 years. It all started with a nuclear power plant in 1953, and season 1 jumps around between 1986, 2019, and 2052. Thanks to the wormhole, characters end up slipping in and out of each of these time periods to disastrous consequences. In season 2, a few more time periods are added and the impending June 27, 2020 apocalypse looms. If you were hoping the new trailer would give some answers to any of the tangles and twists from season 2, then you clearly don't know the show.
One thing we do know, however, is the show's mantra that "everything in life occurs in cycles" and that the end is actually always beginning. With that in mind, it's hard to conceptualize the end of Dark — especially because the trailer itself is just a bunch of quick clips that we don't yet understand. Some fans have a theory that season 3 itself will just end with the first episode from season 1, even though the whole purpose outlined in the season 3 trailer is to end the wormhole for good.
Regardless of the outcome, the creators definitely have some antics up their sleeves: Check your calendar...Netflix released the Dark season 3 trailer exactly 33 days before the season premieres. My brain already hurts.
