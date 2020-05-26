Gisele Bündchen Just Gave Her Daughter The Cutest At-Home Haircut

This weekend, while Tom Brady squared up against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a charity tournament to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, Gisele Bündchen took the afternoon to also try a new career on for size: professional hairstylist.
The couple's seven-year-old daughter, Vivian Brady, served as her first client — and Bündchen shared the entire process on Instagram (even posting outtakes of the at-home haircut to the 'Quarantine' highlight reel on her page). In her native Portuguese, Bündchen narrated her handiwork, captioning the 'Before' shot (Vivian, with her back to the camera and mom wielding a comb and scissors): "Alguém precisando de um corte de cabelo," which loosely translates to "Someone needs a haircut."
Advertisement
Though the mother-daughter haircut proved to be more of a light dusting of Vivian's blonde ends, it appears as though the pre-teen was pleased with the results. "Cliente satisfeita," Bündchen wrote, which translates to "satisfied customer."
Like many other celebrities, the Brady-Bündchen crew seems to have found a silver lining in quarantine: increased family time. Since the former New England Patriots quarterback was recently traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the couple has since relocated to Florida, and they're reportedly renting Derek Jeter's waterfront mansion. From the looks of the open-air patio turned hair salon — with Bündchen in flip-flops and cutoff jeans with sun-bleached highlights of her own, and the ocean waves crashing in the background — it certainly looks like a pretty ideal spot to be sheltering in place.
Advertisement