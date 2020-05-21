Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Her Mental Health In Quarantine

Right now, our mental health might be feeling a bit shaky. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we're living in a time where everything feels unknown, the days are dragging on, and being stuck in quarantine has started to take a toll. Dakota Johnson is no exception. In a new interview with "Extra," The High Note actor opened up about how quarantining during COVID-19 has been affecting her mental health.
"You are at home, you're not with your friends, you're not with your family, you are not able to do the things that make you feel worthwhile or make you feel like you have a purpose," Johnson said. "You're kind of in this costume of depression… Right now, there's also immense pain and sadness ricocheting around the world constantly, so it's hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad."
Of course, Johnson isn't alone — many of us are feeling a bit lost and overwhelmed these days. But there are things we can do to keep our mental health in check.
"These are different times, and we’ve never experienced anything like this,” Anabel Basulto, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Kaiser Permanente, previously told Refinery29. "But it’s important to focus on — not what you’re experiencing — but what can you do about it. On finding a solution. Yes, the anxiety is going to be there for a while, but it’s about the steps you take to resolve it — how do you turn something negative into a positive."
This is easier said than done, which is why Johnson advocates starting small. "There's only so much that you can do to help yourself, but even those little tiny things like meditation, going for a walk, or being kind to your body and your brain and yourself... It's those little things that make a bigger difference," Johnson said in the interview. "I've been reading a lot and watching a lot of movies and working on production stuff, trying to be productive."
If you find yourself stuck in a coronavirus quarantine rut, take a page out of Johnson's book and listen to a calming meditation or head outside. It may seem like a drop in a bucket — but every little bit counts.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
