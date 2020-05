Drake Calls Kylie Jenner His “Side Piece” In Unreleased Song

The preview of the unreleased song could also stir up the old rivalry between Drake and Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West. The rappers were initially feuding over a number of things (mostly West’s involvement in Drake’s tension with Pusha T ), and the issue blew up to be one of the biggest modern beefs in rap music. West is on a totally different wavelength these days — he’s saved now, remember? — but the news that Drake referred to his sister-in-law as a “side piece” might drudge up those bad vibes once more.