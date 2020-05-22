Norma “Jane Roe” McCorvey’s Final Act Was Preserving Her Legacy

Even before the documentary from director Nick Sweeney was released, McCorvey's "deathbed confession" was revealed. As reported by CBS News, McCorvey says in the film, "I think it was a mutual thing. I took their money and they'd put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say." Sweeney asks her if it was "all an act," and she says, "Yeah, I did it well too. I am a good actress — of course I'm not acting now." She also gave her opinion on abortion as of the time of the interview: "If a young woman wants to have an abortion, fine. You know, that's no skin off my ass. You know that's why they call it choice: it's your choice."