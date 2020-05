Hosted by Sex and the City star Kristin Davis , Labor of Love’s opening sequence sums up what the show is all about: “skip the dating and go straight to baby making.” Well, not literally. Kristy Katzmann, 41, is ready to devote her time to finding a man to be a husband and the father of her children. She knows what she wants and she is ready to settle down now, so, naturally, Fox found 15 men who are completely on board with finding someone to have children with very soon. The show is basically like The Bachelorette if all the leads and contestants were direct from the beginning about all of their expectations. While Kristy is a compelling lead with her straightforward attitude (just like The Bachelorette) the wild, charming, and embarrassing characters that make up her cast are what keep the show interesting.