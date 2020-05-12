Florida Gym Protesters Might End Up Regretting This Strategy

IF YOU CAN DO SQUATS AND PUSH UPS ON THE SIDEWALK, YOU CAN DO THEM IN YOUR LIVING ROOM AND DON’T NEED TO BE AT THE GYM, YOU ABSOLUTE DING DONGS.— Summer Sandiego (@summerasana) May 11, 2020
“WE’RE GOING TO SHOW YOU WHY GYMS NEED TO REOPEN BY DOING EXERCISES THAT DONT NEED A GYM TO BE DONE!”— X (@XLNB) May 11, 2020
Everyone with a brain: pic.twitter.com/VwKlnSSObR
Still, protestors seem to strongly stand behind their message. One of the protesters who works at a gym LaBazzo owns took to Instagram to talk about backlash the protest has received. In an Instagram story, Clay Payne said, "We've done two peaceful protests now, but of course we're going viral right now. I have a key to the f*cking gym, I can go work out whenever I want. That's not what this is about," he said. "For all the comments and so on that we see about our protests, guys you're missing the point, this isn't about working out. This is about our rights to work, providing for our families."