Another entry is being added to the long, long list of Scooby-Doo movies. On May 15, Scoob! will hit video-on-demand and bring audiences a new take on the famous Great Dane and his four best friends. The Scoob! voice cast is full of familiar faces, who take on everyone from Shaggy to a robotic dog to a thawed-from-ice caveman. There's also one voice from the original Scooby-Doo series who returns yet again.
Scoob! is partially an origin story about how Shaggy Rogers and Scooby-Doo first met, and it shows their friends Velma, Fred, and Daphne as kids, too. There's also a storyline involving the grown-up versions of the characters on a mission to track down Shaggy and Scooby when they end up on a spaceship called the Falcon Fury.
Scooby-Doo is part of the Hanna-Barbera animated universe, so a few characters who aren't specific to Scooby-Doo pop up in Scoob!. If you remember a show called Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels, you've got a leg up on everyone else watching.
For a rundown of all the main Scoob! characters and a look at the actors who are voicing them, click through the slideshow. It's time to find out who's behind that voice you recognize.