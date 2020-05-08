Pete Davidson’s The King Of Staten Island Looks Very Therapeutic

Pete Davidson is strengthening his acting chops, and his latest project positions him as the leading man of a story that hits close to home.
In The King of Staten Island, Davidson stars as a young man who struggles to move forward after the death of his father in the terrorist attacks of 9/11. The plot of the dramedy takes on a deeper meaning familiar because it’s literally Davidson’s story — with a few embellishments, of course. The comedian’s father Scott was a New York City firefighter who perished during 9/11, leaving behind his wife Amy and their two children.
Advertisement
The movie follows a similar storyline, as the family tries to come to terms with their new normal after the death of their patriarch. For Scott’s mother (played by Marisa Tomei), it means moving on and starting a relationship with another fireman, to her son’s dismay. At the prodding of his family and friends, Scott slowly but surely comes to terms with his grief.
The King of Staten Island was developed from a joint screenplay penned by Davidson, Judd Apatow, and Dave Sirus. The Saturday Night Live comedian will be joined by Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, and Steve Buscemi.
Originally set to air in theaters, Davidson’s semi-autobiographical comedy/drama will now be released online, available for streaming on-demand June 12.
Advertisement