The biggest TV shows of the day, including Friends, Sex and the City, and Law & Order, were all set in New York City. Shots of the World Trade Center had to be cut (see: SVU, The Sopranos). Dedications were added. Scenes were rewritten. Some shows devoted more time than others to addressing the tragedy, though little reminders ( Joey wearing an FDNY shirt on Friends honoring a fallen firefighter, for example) were constant.Films also drew inspiration from the attacks and its impact on the world. Stories both real and fictional have sought to capture the drama and intensity of that day, with mixed results. That will no doubt continue to be the case for decades to come.Here we examine how notable films and shows reacted, portrayed, and relived 9/11. Note: This is by no means an exhaustive list; for a comprehensive account of the event's impact on entertainment, click here