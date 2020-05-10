Mother’s Day Deals & Freebies For A Perfect Celebration

Moms make the world go 'round. It's actually very simple. Despite all our progress, mothers still carry the burden of maintaining the household, doing the lion's share of the childcare, all while maintaining full-time jobs. Moms teach us how to feed ourselves, clean up after ourselves, and which shoe goes on which foot — all small and perhaps insignificant lessons in isolation, but they all add up to the building blocks of a functional adult.
But enough praising mothers for all their invisible labor and let's talk about the very real ways you can pay her back for everything this Mother's Day. Cards, flowers, and luxury beauty products are all fabulous options. Round out whatever you have in store with some treats you can score for a deal.
Now more than ever, local restaurants are finding creative new ways to maintain their businesses, so it might be smart to check in with your mom's favorite local spot for good deals. Restaurants all over the country are selling signature cocktails in bulk and preparing delivery and to-go versions of their menus. So be sure to consider those options in addition to the national deals below.
Miguel Jr.'s Mother’s Day brunch special includes 20% off Sunday Funday Bundles which come with chips and guacamole, two burritos, and two drinks.
Tijuana Flats: On May 10, moms that use the code MOMS9372 will get a free entrée with their to-go or curbside pickup order.
Cheesecake Factory: For every $50 spent on Cheesecake Factory gift cards, you'll get a $10 eCard until May 10.
Denny's: Get $5 off a Denny's family pack bundle when you use the code FAMILYPACK. Try a Grand Slam pack for a hearty brunch for four or a cheeseburger or chicken tender pack for dunner.
Blaze Pizza is offering "The Dad Duty DIY Pizza Kit," which features enough fresh scratch-made pizza dough, sauce, and customizable toppings for four small pizzas as part of its special Mother's Day promotion. It's also waiving delivery fees on any order of $15 or more through the company's website and mobile app.
