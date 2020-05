R.L.G.: “I’ve been talking about casting since I pitched to get the job, because Nicholas Cage is so iconic and Deborah Forman is so amazing. The dirty punk edge that the original had is part of what I love about it so the last thing I wanted to do was flatten those characters and make them less interesting. I was looking for people who had genuine creativity and weirdness, not overly polished. Part of the audition was they had to sing ‘Bad Reputation.’ Josh actually did a self-tape — he made a whole music video with different angles and effects and edited it all together. He’s in a band and hyper-creative, and the more I got to know him, the more I thought he’s almost more Randy than he is actor. He’s constantly drawing and writing songs. He designed his tattoos for the movie and did a bunch of art for Randy’s apartment. He just has that unexpected strangeness that I was really attracted to for this role. For all the cast I was looking for people who were going to bring more than what was on the page and surprise me.”