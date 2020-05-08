Your Guide To Having A Beanie Feldstein Movie Festival At Home

Calling it now: 2020 is the decade of Beanie Feldstein. The 26-year-old actress has become a breakout star following her roles in 2017’s Lady Bird and 2019’s Booksmart, but it took until 2020 for her to finally land her first solo leading role. In How To Build A Girl, Feldstein embodies Johanna Morgan, a fictionalized version of the original book’s author, Caitlin Moran. The film, which originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019, follows Johanna’s pursuit for a brand new life as a music critic. She shirks her humble origins and takes on a new persona: Dolly Wilde. However, as a teenager, she still has a lot of life to learn.
While Feldstein has earned herself the status of a young Hollywood darling, she’s been climbing the ladder since 2016. In addition to her movies, she’s appeared in a number of TV roles, and will be playing none other than Monica Lewinsky in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story this year.
To celebrate How To Build A Girl’s release, we’ve assembled a full Beanie Feldstein film festival you can virtually attend from the comfort of your quarantine. From Chloë Grace Moretz’s sorority sister all the way to leading lady rock critic, Feldstein’s journey is well worth the eight hours you’ll have to dedicate to watch it.