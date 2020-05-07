Florence Pugh Tells Fans To Stop The “Abuse” Around Her Relationship With Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is gradually opening up more about her relationship with Zach Braff, which means she's spending a lot more time defending herself from hateful comments. Last month, she had to make a passionate video on Instagram asking fans who trolled her birthday post for the actor to either be nice or leave, and now she's opening up more about the hate in an interview with Elle UK. While the Oscar nominee said she didn't want to discuss her relationship in depth, she couldn't resist throwing in a message for the haters.
Advertisement
"I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre," she said when asked about some of the comments she's received on her Instagram. "I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.’
While she acknowledged that "part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy" she doesn't think people should be "allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there."
She spread a similar message in her April Instagram video.
“I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and never in my life would tell someone who they can and can not love,” she told the camera. “It is not your place and really has nothing to do with you.”
Pugh and Braff have been reportedly dating since at least April 2019 when they were first photographed holding hands. Braff has never spoken publicly about the relationship, but Pugh is making her stance clear: Back off her relationship, or she'll do the Midsommar scream at you.
Advertisement