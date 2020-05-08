Meet The Totally Awesome Cast Of Valley Girl

Warning: mild spoilers ahead for Valley Girl.
The ‘80s are back in a big way in the jukebox teen musical Valley Girl based on the 1983 teen rom-com of the same name. Like totally. But this time around the decade of excess is getting an upgrade thanks to its fabulous singing stars who are giving us all the nostalgic feels. Seriously, check out the costumes from Valley Girl, which are full of mesh and lace and spandex, of course.
The cast of Valley Girl includes a new scream queen, a Christmas knight, and the mayor of L.A. Not to mention, some of the funniest people working in Hollywood today like everyone’s favorite bestie Judy Greer, playing a very cool mom. In fact, this new movie, out now on VOD, is full of quote-unquote cool moms including a certain Clueless star who sure knows how to tell a story. Her imaginative take on her teen years comes complete with a killer ‘80s soundtrack that includes a tongue-in-cheek cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and the most epic “Under Pressure” sing-along.
For those who love the OG Valley Girl, well, you’re in for a few cameos that will make you want to just melt. So warm up those vocal chords and start heating up the crimper, it’s time to meet the cast of the Valley Girl remake.