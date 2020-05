Meet The Totally Awesome Cast Of Valley Girl

The cast of Valley Girl includes a new scream queen, a Christmas knight, and the mayor of L.A. Not to mention, some of the funniest people working in Hollywood today like everyone’s favorite bestie Judy Greer, playing a very cool mom. In fact, this new movie, out now on VOD, is full of quote-unquote cool moms including a certain Clueless star who sure knows how to tell a story. Her imaginative take on her teen years comes complete with a killer ‘80s soundtrack that includes a tongue-in-cheek cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and the most epic “Under Pressure” sing-along.