People Are Comparing LTYH‘s Julia To Jessica From Love Is Blind — But She Just Gave Her Side Of The Story
Julia Rae wants the world to know she's learned from her reality TV mistakes. The singer exited The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart on Monday night after a love triangle that had viewers yelling at their screens. Her indecision between contestants Sheridan Reed and Brandon Mills ended up costing her rose when Sheridan went home and Brandon let her down on stage. In between all this was a lot of messy back-and-forth, including tension between Julia and Natascha Bessez, who just wanted to warn Julia about Brandon's flaky ways, albeit at the worst time possible before Julia and Brandon's performance. Julia's behavior have prompted people to compare her to Jessica Batten from Love Is Blind, a similarly indecisive reality show villain who faced a ton of backlash after the show. However, on The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Julia is quick to own up to her issues from the season, and it setting things straight.
“It’s been so hard for me to watch it back," Julia told hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. "I was happy to be with Sheridan but I also had this connection with Brandon I wasn’t quite willing to give up.”
However, watching the season back has prompted some serious self-reflection. For one, she "absolutely" regrets choosing Brandon over Sheridan, and is frustrated watching herself accept such poor treatment.
“Watching back now I’m like, Girl wake up!” she said on the podcast.
She also addressed the hate she's received for directing her anger at people like Savannah instead of Brandon himself.
"I took [my frustrations] out on the wrong person," she admitted, acknowledging that she's having a hard time with the backlash — something Jessica also struggled with post-filming Love Is Blind.
“It's been really rough," she tearfully told Refinery29 at the Love Is Blind reunion filming. "My dad's actually on Instagram, which is the worst part. I am 35 years old. I don't really care about people on social media, but someone told me to go kill myself and my dad saw. It's the worst part."
