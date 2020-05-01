7 Pro-Approved Cleansers That Beat Breakouts Without Drying Out Your Skin

Ask any dermatologist and they'll tell you that one of the most important ways to treat and prevent acne is by washing your face twice a day, every day. "Cleansing is an important part of your skin-care routine if you have acne," says New York City-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. "A good cleanser keeps the skin barrier in healthy shape when you're using potentially-irritating acne treatments."
Consistency in cleansing is key, but not all acne washes are created equal — and some contain harsh ingredients that can actually exacerbate your skin concerns. "The two ingredients to look for if you have acne-prone skin are salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide," says Zenovia Gabriel, MD, a Newport Beach, California-based dermatologist. She notes that salicylic acid helps gently exfoliate the skin, while benzoyl peroxide reduces acne-causing bacteria.
If you're on the hunt for a face wash that will reduce breakouts, while keeping your skin clean and healthy, check out seven expert-recommended formulas, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.