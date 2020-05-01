If you know a nurse, chances are you also know how hard they work. Especially now, as we're in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The work they do is critical, but they're being placed under an immense strain.
So showing our support to nurses and other healthcare workers is essential right now. Shooting them a thank you text, donating money to organizations that support healthcare workers, buying the nurses in your life food, and sending them cards, are all great ways to lift their spirits. But you can take your actions a step further by buying them an extra-special gifts.
Click through to check out our picks of gifts the nurses you know will be sure to love.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.TK