Everyone Is Celebrating The Life Of Gigi Bryant On What Would Have Been Her 14th Birthday

Gianna Bryant was a student of the game.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2020
She would have turned 14 years old today ❤️ #RIPGigi
(via madehoops/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/TIZr5JUYP8
Gianna Bryant would have turned 14 years old today. #RIPGigi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eiuqpOO717— ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2020
Mambacita forever.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 1, 2020
Happy Birthday Gigi. 💙🕊 pic.twitter.com/UPIlYB5wDn
Gigi Bryant would've been 14 years old today— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2020
Happy birthday, Mambacita ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fFCk8GS7tS
Gianna Bryant wanted to take the WNBA by storm.— espnW (@espnW) May 1, 2020
She would have turned 14 today. Happy Birthday, Gigi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W45IE41uM4
Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️