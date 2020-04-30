The Frog’s Catfish Clue On The Masked Singer Was A Dead Giveaway

Between performances on the April 29 episode, Frog gave the panel another clue that couldn’t possibly apply to anyone other than Bow Wow as part of the show's "Masked Munchies" extra clues, in honor of guest panelist Gordon Ramsay. After rapping a version of “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons, Frog shared his edible clue which was a fried catfish, made extra catlike with olives for eyes and strips of cheese (or maybe lettuce?) as whiskers. He called the “tasty clue” one of his favorite foods. The Masked Singer clues are practically whispering "Bow Wow" to the panel and they still can’t figure it out.