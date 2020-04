How Old Are The Too Hot To Handle Cast Members?

On the show, 14 beautiful 20-somethings are sent to a beach in Mexico with the promise of a $100,000 grand prize. The twist? They aren't allowed to have sex, or even kiss (these rules might sound familiar to anyone currently quarantined without a significant other). Ignoring the guidelines comes at a high cost: an all-knowing, Alexa-like robot called Lana deduces thousands of dollars from the cash prize each time two people touch. It's all very 2020.