This Is When All The Too Hot To Handle Action Was Filmed

In case you aren’t familiar with the show, Too Hot to Handle , like Love Island, sends a group of attractive singles to a sunny location and encourages them to build connections while a comedic narrator comments on their behaviour. The twist on Too Hot to Handle is that the contestants are barred from doing anything sensual like kissing or having sex . If they break the rules, then an amount of money will be deducted from their prize pot of $100K USD. Basically, they have to prove that they can prioritize having a meaningful, emotional relationship with someone instead of engaging in the hook-up culture they are familiar with.