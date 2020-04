It’s Becoming Clear That Trump Doesn’t Know What Sarcasm Means

"At times like this you need to ask yourself if your press release or snarky comment are in poor taste," the National Republican Congressional Committee wrote. You should hold your applause for the National Republican Congressional Committee because, on April 17, they issued another memo instructing their followers on how to deflect any blame onto China, while also informing them how to handle " accusations of racism .”Trump’s history of lying and being offensive — then attributing it to being sarcastic — has been long documented thanks to his Twitter account and countless video footage . From delivering a six-page angry letter/Christmas card to Democrats before the impeachment vote, or making comments about former presidents, such as saying he “never thought” Jimmy Carter “was alive as president”, or calling himself "the chosen one." Trump can't think we're clueless to his tone and mental state